Food hygiene ratings given to Worthing establishments
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Efes Turkish Cuisine at Restaurant 131 - 133 Clifton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Enzo's Restaurant at 4 Graham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 12
• Rated 4: Jonny's, 19 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex, assessment on January 14.
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Tasty Mix Chicken at 4 Dominion Buildings Dominion Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 14
• Rated 4: Noha Bites at 2 Field Row, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 15
It means that of Worthing's 207 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
