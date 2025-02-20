Food hygiene ratings given to Worthing establishments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Efes Turkish Cuisine at Restaurant 131 - 133 Clifton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest food hygiene ratings

• Rated 5: Enzo's Restaurant at 4 Graham Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 12

• Rated 4: Jonny's, 19 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex, assessment on January 14.

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tasty Mix Chicken at 4 Dominion Buildings Dominion Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 4: Noha Bites at 2 Field Row, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on January 15

It means that of Worthing's 207 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.