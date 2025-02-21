Food hygiene ratings handed to five Horsham establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2025, 10:24 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 10:25 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Christina's at Mountain Ash House, High Street, Henfield; rated on February 11

The latest food hygiene ratings

• Rated 5: Kebab Knight at Unit 1 London House, High Street, Henfield; rated on February 11

• Rated 4: Tasca Cafe, 35 Ground Floor Freshwater Parade, Bishopric, Horshamm rated on January 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Kings Arms at Kings Arms, 64 Bishopric, Horsham; rated on January 21

• Rated 2: The George Hotel at High Street, Henfield; rated on January 21

It means that of Horsham's 178 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 149 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

