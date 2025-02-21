Food hygiene ratings handed to five Horsham establishments
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Christina's at Mountain Ash House, High Street, Henfield; rated on February 11
• Rated 5: Kebab Knight at Unit 1 London House, High Street, Henfield; rated on February 11
• Rated 4: Tasca Cafe, 35 Ground Floor Freshwater Parade, Bishopric, Horshamm rated on January 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Kings Arms at Kings Arms, 64 Bishopric, Horsham; rated on January 21
• Rated 2: The George Hotel at High Street, Henfield; rated on January 21
It means that of Horsham's 178 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 149 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
