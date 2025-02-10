Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Sussex establishments

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 10th Feb 2025, 13:40 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Marino's Fish Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Marinos Fish Bar, Kiosk Sheddingdean Centre, Sheddingdean Neighbourhood Centre, Maple Drive, Burgess Hill, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 4.

And Generous, a takeaway at 35 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given a score of one on January 4.

