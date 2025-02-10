Food hygiene ratings handed to two Mid Sussex establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Mid Sussex’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Marino's Fish Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Marinos Fish Bar, Kiosk Sheddingdean Centre, Sheddingdean Neighbourhood Centre, Maple Drive, Burgess Hill, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 4.
And Generous, a takeaway at 35 Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex was given a score of one on January 4.