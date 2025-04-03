Foodies Festival Brighton 2025: half-price tickets, live music and celebrity chefs at Preston Park

Pixie Lott and Bake Off stars will appear at Brighton’s Foodies Festival – and tickets are now 50% off via Wowcher

Foodies Festival will return to Preston Park in Brighton this May bank holiday weekend with a full three-day line-up of live music, top chefs, street food and hands-on workshops – and tickets are currently available for half price via Wowcher.

Running from Saturday 3 to Monday 5 May 2025, the Brighton leg is the first stop on the festival’s national tour and features some of the UK’s best-loved performers and chefs. Music headliners include Pixie Lott, The Wanted 2.0, and Scouting for Girls, while food fans can enjoy demos from Great British Bake Off and MasterChef champions live on stage.

Save up to 50% on tickets with Wowcher

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Click here to check availability and book while offers last.

Brighton headliners and schedule

Each day of the festival will close with a live music performance:

Saturday 3 MayPixie Lott

Sunday 4 MayThe Wanted 2.0 (featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran)

Monday 5 MayScouting for Girls

Main stage sets are included in the ticket price, with local bands and DJs performing throughout the afternoon.

Chefs appearing at Brighton

Brighton’s Chefs Theatre will showcase a mix of national television stars and top Sussex names. Confirmed guests include:

Matty EdgellGreat British Bake Off Winner 2023

Chariya KhattiyotMasterChef Champion 2023

Ritchie StainsbyMasterChef: The Professionals 2024 finalist

Alex WebbMasterChef: The Professionals champion

Steven Edwards – winner of MasterChef: The Professionals, now at etch. in Hove

Jamie Halsall – chef at Brighton’s own Cin Cin

Mark Charker – of The Jolly Tanners, West Sussex

Jack Sturgess – Bake With Jack, Surrey

Lee Parsons – The Parsons Table, Arundel

Each will deliver live demonstrations, with opportunities for Q&A, recipe tips and on-stage tastings.

Other festival highlights

Cake and Bake Theatre – demos from top bakers and cake artists

Drinks Theatre – wine, cocktail and beer tastings hosted by drinks experts

Kids Cookery School – free workshops for young food fans

Street food avenue – a wide selection of vendors offering global cuisine

Artisan market – featuring cheeses, sauces, craft spirits, preserves and more

There will also be live entertainment, fairground rides, and bookable VIP packages for those who want to enjoy priority seating and prosecco on arrival.

Event details

Location: Preston Park, Brighton BN1 6SD

Dates: Saturday 3 May – Monday 5 May 2025

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (subject to confirmation)

For full chef timetables and stage schedules, visit: foodiesfestival.com

