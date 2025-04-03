The Foodies Festival 2025 brings great food, music and celebrity chefs to venues across the UK | NationalWorld

Pixie Lott and Bake Off stars will appear at Brighton’s Foodies Festival – and tickets are now 50% off via Wowcher

Foodies Festival will return to Preston Park in Brighton this May bank holiday weekend with a full three-day line-up of live music, top chefs, street food and hands-on workshops – and tickets are currently available for half price via Wowcher.

Running from Saturday 3 to Monday 5 May 2025, the Brighton leg is the first stop on the festival’s national tour and features some of the UK’s best-loved performers and chefs. Music headliners include Pixie Lott, The Wanted 2.0, and Scouting for Girls, while food fans can enjoy demos from Great British Bake Off and MasterChef champions live on stage.

Save up to 50% on tickets with Wowcher

Standard adult tickets for Foodies Festival are usually priced up to £36, but Wowcher is currently offering:

These discounted tickets are valid for any single-day entry and are available nationwide.

Brighton headliners and schedule

Pixie Lott will appear on the first day of Foodies Fest Brighton | BBC/Sarah Jeynes/James Watkins

Each day of the festival will close with a live music performance:

• Saturday 3 May – Pixie Lott

• Sunday 4 May – The Wanted 2.0 (featuring Max George and Siva Kaneswaran)

• Monday 5 May – Scouting for Girls

Main stage sets are included in the ticket price, with local bands and DJs performing throughout the afternoon.

Chefs appearing at Brighton

Brighton’s Chefs Theatre will showcase a mix of national television stars and top Sussex names. Confirmed guests include:

• Matty Edgell – Great British Bake Off Winner 2023

• Chariya Khattiyot – MasterChef Champion 2023

• Ritchie Stainsby – MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 finalist

• Alex Webb – MasterChef: The Professionals champion

• Steven Edwards – winner of MasterChef: The Professionals, now at etch. in Hove

• Jamie Halsall – chef at Brighton’s own Cin Cin

• Mark Charker – of The Jolly Tanners, West Sussex

• Jack Sturgess – Bake With Jack, Surrey

• Lee Parsons – The Parsons Table, Arundel

Each will deliver live demonstrations, with opportunities for Q&A, recipe tips and on-stage tastings.

Other festival highlights

• Cake and Bake Theatre – demos from top bakers and cake artists

• Drinks Theatre – wine, cocktail and beer tastings hosted by drinks experts

• Kids Cookery School – free workshops for young food fans

• Street food avenue – a wide selection of vendors offering global cuisine

• Artisan market – featuring cheeses, sauces, craft spirits, preserves and more

There will also be live entertainment, fairground rides, and bookable VIP packages for those who want to enjoy priority seating and prosecco on arrival.

Event details

• Location: Preston Park, Brighton BN1 6SD

• Dates: Saturday 3 May – Monday 5 May 2025

• Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (subject to confirmation)

For full chef timetables and stage schedules, visit: foodiesfestival.com