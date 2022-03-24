Foodies Festival - coming back to Brighton

The popular Foodies Festival makes a swift return to Brighton this coming May Bank Holiday weekend (April 30-May 2).

Food fans flocked to Preston Park for the festival’s last visit in September,

The event, which is brimming with celebrity chefs, bands and great food, has been dubbed ‘Gastro-Glasto’

Tom Rhodes. Photo by Jason Edge

Award-winning chefs taking part this summer, include: MasterChef: The Professionals 2021 champion Daniel Lee, who will be joined in the Chefs’ Theatre by fellow finalists Aaron Middleton and Daniel Marreiros, MasterChef 2021 champion, Tom Rhodes, and 2018 MasterChef winner, Worthing’s Kenny Tutt.

They will be joined by star bakers, including Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch bread expert Jack Sturgess, Bake Off’s Lottie Bedlow and MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd, who’ll be creating show-stopping cakes and patisseries in the Cake and Bake Theatre.

The music line-up includes: platinum-selling festival favourites Scouting For Girls, Sussex-based chart-topping noughties band, The Feeling, and Lee Ryan & Simon Webbe from the boy band Blue.

The Musicians Against Homelessness stage will also feature more than 40 artists across the weekend, with the best of local bands and an introduction to new acts from across the UK.

Chefs from Michelin-recognised restaurants will give the festival a distinctive local flavour, including award-winning restauranteurs and chefs Alun Sperring from The Chilli Pickle and Michael Bremner from 64 Degrees, who have both been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand.

Also cooking live in the Chefs Theatre will be Chef Brice from The Salt Room, Brighton and other local chefs – Duncan Ray, chef-patron from The Little Fish Market and Isaac Bartlett-Copeland, chef-patron at Isaac At.

Foodies will be able to browse the very latest world food trends in the shopping village and try exotic and unusual new dishes at the festival’s street food avenue, featuring food from all four corners of the globe.

Plant-based cooking will be well represented, with delicious dishes and produce, and The Cake & Bake Theatre will be showcasing the best of vegan baking with tips and tricks from the professionals.

No and Lo’ alcohol is predicted to be the UK’s biggest drinks trend and festival-goers can join the experts to taste and compare some of the best products on the market.

Other masterclasses in the festival’s drinks theatre include: cocktail making, and Champagne, beer, cider and wine tasting.

World chilli-eating champion Shahina Waseem will join the tour and challenge those brave enough to compete. Competitions will be broadcast live across the world to huge ‘League of Fire’ audiences.

Festival-goers can also meet culinary authors and discover new recipes in the cook book shop – with celebrity signings and top hefs’ showcasing their latest cookbooks.

Celebrity chefs from TV’s biggest cooking shows will compete against each other, turning up the heat in the Chefs’ Theatre. Presented with a bag of surprising ingredients chosen by their competitors, it is a fun race against the clock. to create the best dish, and to win the public vote.

