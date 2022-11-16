Get ready for the festive wine season

Maybe it’s an age thing, but Christmas seems to come round quicker and quicker every year. One minute it’s summer and the next we’re out hunting for Christmas trees and planning festive meals, be they for small numbers or large.

Ultimate Christmas Day case

This year particularly, everyone feels they need at least a little treat and a decent bottle of wine is always appreciated whether purchased yourself or received as a gift. There is also the perennial problem of what to buy. My own feeling is that buying during the festive period has become somewhat excessive. However, without going over the top, a well-chosen present, be it for oneself or others is an enjoyable part of the celebratory period. Wine has become an integral part of the festivities and fulfils a number of purposes at this time of year. The Wine Society, now widely recognised as the foremost wine club in the UK – certainly my own opinion – can satisfy all your festive wine needs at a stroke.

Not only do they stock a vast range of very fairly priced wines, but also this year there is a wide range of Christmas gift selections. With a new policy of free delivery regardless of the size of order, choosing and sending a much-appreciated gift of wine suddenly got a whole lot easier.

A gift of membership of The Wine Society is, for any wine lover, a great present in itself, costing only £40 for lifetime membership – and beyond! Run as a cooperative, every member owns one share, which can be passed on to your heirs though inheritance. The range of wine gifts is larger than ever, including such joys as ‘Champagne and chocolates’ at £39, or a bottle of Saumur Brut from Gratien et Meyer with luxury Italian chocolates at £26.

Port and Stilton, Smoked salmon and white burgundy, Festive treats case, Dow’s 30-year-old tawny port, the list is endless with prices from £17 to £245. Fabulous gifts for friends and relations, although some selections are perhaps best with which to treat yourself. One such is the Ultimate Christmas Day Case, with 6 perfect bottles offered at £169.

Start your day with a glass of Vintage 2012 Champagne from Alfred Gratien – an exceptional vintage for this deep flavoured, elegant champagne. Toasted brioche notes mingle with granny smith apple refreshing acidity and a long finish. Move on to a white burgundy with your starter – Santenay Les Bras 2019 from Domaine François d’Allaines. One of the lesser-known Burgundy appellations and thus excellent value. Creamy, buttery chardonnay with well-integrated oak flavours from fermentation and maturation in barrels.

Following through to the ‘main event’, there is a choice between a wonderfully attractive and balanced 2016 claret from Saint Julien and a full, fruity Rhone 2020 from Chateauneuf du Pape. Chateau Peymartin is the second wine of renowned Chateau Gloria, made from younger vines but with the same expertise. Perfect claret for roast turkey. Try the fuller, ripe fruit and spice flavours of the Chateauneuf with a Beef Wellington or haunch of venison. Snuggle into an armchair after lunch with a glass of Fonseca Guimaraens 2008 vintage port -deep, rich fruit, with hints of mocha and treacle. When you’ re ready for a little light ham supper, the dry white Loire wine from Montlouis fits the bill. Domaine de la Taille aux Loups 2020. Beautifully made, first class chenin blanc, with great complexity and length.