Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Motte & Bailey Cafe at 49 High Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on February 17

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 13 Arun establishments

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at Butlins Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: The Shore Cafe at Bognor Regis Baptist Church 73 Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 16

• Rated 5: Boathouse in the Marina at Boathouse Cafe Littlehampton Marina Ferry Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Little Piggies Cafe at 39 Bedford Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: The Beach at The Beach Cafe Sea Road, Rustington, West Sussex; rated on December 10

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Wilkes Head at The Wilkes Head Church Lane, Eastergate, West Sussex; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: The Swan Hotel at The Swan Hotel 27 - 29 High Street, Arundel, West Sussex; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Angmering Sports & Social Club at Sports Pavilion Decoy Drive, Angmering, West Sussex; rated on February 10 Takeaways Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Dragon Chinese Takeaway at 80 Wick Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex; rated on February 15