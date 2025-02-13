Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley restaurants

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2025, 16:13 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Cafe Santa Maria, at 18 Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 6.

And McDonalds, at Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd, Gatwick Road, Northgate, Crawley was also given a score of five on January 30.

It means that of Crawley's 181 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

