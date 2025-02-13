Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Crawley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Cafe Santa Maria, at 18 Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, Crawley, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 6.

And McDonalds, at Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd, Gatwick Road, Northgate, Crawley was also given a score of five on January 30.

It means that of Crawley's 181 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.