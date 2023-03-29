Graham Beck: one of the foremost Cap Classique producers

​What is Cap Classique, I hear you ask? It is South Africa’s answer to Traditional Method sparkling wines – that is, made in the same way as champagne.

Pieter Ferreira with Richard Esling in Brighton

Graham Beck was founded in 1983 and has now become firmly established as one of the world’s leading sparkling wine brands. The company is based in the Robertson wine valley and is solely committed to the production of high quality sparkling wines.

Last week I had the privilege of meeting Pieter Ferreira, cellar master and head winemaker at Graham Beck since 1990, whilst on a trip to Europe and the UK. With around 70% of production destined for export markets around the world, the UK is No 1 market by a substantial margin.

Talking to Pieter – known affectionately as ‘Mr Bubbles’ – his pride and passion for producing sophisticated, elegant, high quality sparkling wine is evident. Never content with the status quo, he has always pushed the boundaries in order to craft exceptional wines. This unwavering pursuit of excellence sits alongside an equal commitment to sustainability and an ethical approach to their place in both the local community and the environment, creating and maintaining a substantial wildlife reserve, amongst other projects. In 2006, The Graham Beck Estate was appointed a World Wildlife Fund Conservation Champion for biodiversity.

With a growing demand worldwide for top quality sparkling wine, Cap Classique is the fastest growing category in the South African wine industry. Pieter Ferreira is in fact the Chairman of the Cap Classique Producers Association, being one of the most experienced producers in the country, with production since 1991, released in 1993. One year later in 1994, Graham Beck Brut NV was chosen as the celebratory drink at the inauguration of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president.

Multiple awards and claims to fame are numerous, including the selection of Graham Beck Brut NV to celebrate the election of Barack Obama in 2008 and the inclusion of Cuvée Clive – one of the exclusive wines in the range – as James Bond’s tipple in the 2011 novel Carte Blanche – a change from the usual ‘shaken not stirred’ martini.

With annual production now approaching two million bottles, 80% comes from owned estate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the balance coming from nine other geographical areas to ensure both complexity and consistency, a similar model to many champagne producers. Around 10 million US dollars was invested in the cellar and production facilities in 2017 – 2018, to further improve quality and secure future supply.

With constant innovation and the pursuit of utmost excellence, prestige cuvées are produced including Cuvée Clive at around £45- £50 per bottle, only produced in exceptional vintages and the Artisan Collection, with an extended lees aged cuvée, matured on the lees for a minimum of 10 years. Outstanding! But very limited availability.

Fairly widely available in the UK, Majestic currently stocks a range of four Graham Beck sparkling wines, from £11.99 for Brut NV which is fabulous for the price, to £17.24 for the Blanc de Blancs – my favourite – toasted brioche, granny smiths, William’s pears, lime zest and long finish. Look out for Graham Beck also in Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s - £11 to £17 depending on the cuvée.

