Gusbourne Estate tour lunch with chef Nico Fitzgerald

This month, as part of the ongoing collaboration, food and wine lovers can enjoy a special edition of the Gusbourne Estate Tour, with The Gallivant’s Executive Chef Nico Fitzgerland cooking up an exclusive three-course lunch, plus a vineyard tasting tour.

On arrival, guests will delight in a glass of English sparkling wine at the Nest, before embarking upon a vineyard walking tour to discover what makes Gusbourne’s corner of Kent so special for growing grapes. Following the tour, guests will enjoy an exclusive, tutored tasting of classic and limited-edition wines. The experience will introduce guests to a selection of Gusbourne’s most important and classic wines – bottles that showcase the incredible terroir and vintage-only approach.

After the tour, attendees can savour the culinary offerings crafted by Chef Nico. This culinary experience includes specially designed canapés and a three-course lunch, taking culinary inspiration from Nico’s childhood spent growing up in Gibraltar. The meal will be complemented by wine pairing featuring the finest Gusbourne English Wines.

There is an option to extend the visit, and head to The Gallivant Camber Sands for an overnight stay. The Gallivant is one of the UK’s most unique adults-only staycation destinations, tucked behind the steep sand dunes of Camber Sands. Upon arrival at the boutique hotel, guests can take a walk along the expansive Camber Sands beach and, after dark, those staying the night can cosy around the fire pits on the winter terrace or in the snug on more blustery evenings, to enjoy hot toddies and toasted marshmallows.

Date: 24th of March, 11:30am - 3pm