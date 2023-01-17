So here we are again at the beginning of a new year, the decorations packed away in the attic or the cupboard under the stairs and the last vestiges of Christmas cake still lingering forlornly in the back of a kitchen cupboard.

New whites for a new year

Time some think for renewal in different ways, particularly with regard to healthy eating and drinking after the indulgences of the festive season. In this regard, there has been a movement in past years for ‘Dry January’ – no alcohol consumption for a month.

However, some scientific studies recently reported in ‘The Drinks Business’ tend to support the view that completely stopping drinking of alcohol for a month may do more harm than good. The liver gets used to de-toxifying alcohol and is rather good at it, so stopping alcohol intake can upset the equilibrium. Alongside this, however, it is also evident that cutting down on alcohol intake is beneficial and to be encouraged. Drink less, drink better as the motto goes. Thus, rather than having a ‘Dry January’ a ‘Damp January’ could be much better!

With this in mind and in the spirit of ‘new things’ for the new year, here are four white wines which may be new to you and worth seeking out. The first two are from the Alentejano region of Portugal – a region now producing some exceptional quality wines. Mariana Branco 2020/21 from Herdade do Rocim is made from a blend of local grape varieties – Arinto, Antão Vaz and Alvarinho. Using sustainable agriculture across their vineyards, expressive wines are produced with considerable intensity. Concentrated and aromatic, with mountain herbs and tropical fruit aromas, with a refreshingly crisp, citrus toned finish. From online specialists such as Corking Wines, Strictly Wine and Wine Republic at around £11.50. On offer from Wine Republic at £9.50.

Even more unusual and from the same Herdade do Rocim winery, is their ‘Fresh from Amphora 2021’, a natural unfiltered white made in terracotta amphora as in Roman times – an increasing trend. Made using indigenous yeasts and with no intervention, this natural wine can throw a slight sediment in bottle. Medium bodied, dry with flavours of ripe pear, melon and green apple. Lemon zest tang and a long, mineral finish. Fabulous for strong flavoured seafood dishes. Around £21.50 from specialists as above.

The next two wines come from South Africa, made by one of the most outstanding wineries of that country – Journey’s End. The winery produces a wide range of wines and styles, two of their best being the V6 Sauvignon Blanc (Ocado £18) and The Organist Chardonnay (Ocado £26). The Sauvignon Blanc comes from southern Stellenbosch, only 5 miles from the sea. The style is mid-way between a Loire Sauvignon and one from New Zealand, with herbaceous, gooseberry notes combined with a subtle tropical and lime character. Balanced acidity gives a crisp, medium-long finish. Great Sauvignon.