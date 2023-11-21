​Heart-warming reds for cosy winter suppers

In last week’s column, I recommended a cluster of white wines for the coming wintry weather, and this week I have some chunky reds to suggest. Not perhaps the correct wine-speak phraseology, but ‘chunky’ is nonetheless quite descriptive.

Reds for Cosy Winter Suppers ©Richard Esling WineWyse

Full-flavoured wines which have distinctive personality. Wines to open with friends for a cosy home supper.

Malbec from Argentina is one of those great grape variety success stories. In France it was widely grown in the Bordeaux vineyards, and although still grown and used in some blends, far less is planted now than was the case in by-gone years. Taken to Argentina by pioneers in the 19th century, Malbec has found its ideal growing environment and makes a vast range of delicious wines, particularly in the Mendoza region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaia Organic Malbec from Domaine Bousquet comes from the Gualtallary vineyards in Mendoza, its name and label relating to the Greek goddess of the Earth. Using French winemaking expertise, the grapes grow at 4000 ft altitude, thus giving cooler temperatures but still with the dry, sunny climate. Packed with ripe, dark fruit flavours of blackcurrant and black cherry, intense violet colour and soft, ripe tannins. On offer at Waitrose until 28th November - £11.99 reduced from £16.99. Zuccardi Serie A Malbec is produced in one of the most prestigious regions of Argentina, the Uco Valley in Mendoza. The Zuccardi family winery, now run by the third generation, continues to source grapes from high altitude vineyards in the Andes. The 2021 is a fruit-driven purple/black deep coloured red, bursting with dark plum and black cherry flavours. Full-bodied, rich and great value at £14.50 from Tesco, reduced to £11 with their current 25% off when you buy 6 mixed bottles.

From one of South Africa’s oldest wineries, comes Spier Creative Block 5 2020, made from a blend of Bordeaux varietals including Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Malbec and Petit Verdot. Full bodied with blackberry, and cherry flavours, together with dark chocolate and cigar box notes. Intense, powerful tannic structure with a long, vibrant palate. £21.95 from online merchants Slurp. Try with braised ox-cheek.

Rioja is one of the great Spanish classics and has developed greater finesse and elegance over the past few decades. Coto de Imaz Gran Reserva 2016 is mature, complex, elegant and poised, with tremendous underlying power and aromatic complexity, together with a rich, long finish on the palate. Subtle toasty oak, with hints of leather and Autumn leaves on the woodland floor, mellow, full tannins, with spice and dried fruit aromas. Fabulous classical Rioja. On offer from North and South Wines at a bargain £21.79 instead of £29.99. Tremendous value Spanish classic.