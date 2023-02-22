Help the Fairtrade cause with South African wines

​Fairtrade Fortnight is just around the corner, running from February 27 to March 12. As explained on the Fairtrade Website, Fairtrade is a system of certification that aims to ensure a set of standards are met in the production and supply of a product or ingredient. For farmers and workers, Fairtrade means workers’ rights, safer working conditions and fairer pay. For shoppers it means high quality, ethically produced products.

Fairtrade wines from South Africa

Choosing Fairtrade means standing with farmers for fairness and equality, against some of the biggest challenges the world faces. It means farmers creating change, from investing in climate friendly farming techniques to developing women in leadership.

In essence, the system aims to redress the balance between those farming or producing the products and those buying them or employing the workers. Buying a Fairtrade product helps support this system, helping both communities in less developed parts of the world and also helping the planet – sustainable and ethically produced products, whether that be coffee, bananas, chocolate or wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Journeys End winery in South Africa, produces a range of wines under the Journeys End label and one of their other brands, Mount Rozier – one of the estates owned by the company. Owned and managed by the Gabb family who arrived from Shropshire in 1995, this top wine producer is wholly committed to sustainable and ethically produced wines of uncompromising quality at the different price levels. The environmentally and socially responsible team have gained multiple awards and accreditations for their efforts, converting to solar power in 2014 and becoming fully Fairtrade certified from April 2017.

Apart from various Ethical and Green Awards, in 2021 they attained World Wildlife Fund Conservation Champion status for their continued commitment to sustainable farming and conservation of native fauna and flora, something close to my own heart as an erstwhile Zoologist.

So here are my recommendations of four Fairtrade wines chosen from the range, the purchase of which will contribute to sustainable development, social change and environmental protection, whilst you enjoy a delicious glass of wine.

The first three are from the Mount Rozier range, all with wonderfully evocative names and available from The Co-op. The Weatherman Sauvignon Blanc 2022 comes from vineyards in the Western Cape, cooled by ocean breezes, giving a vibrant, elegant Sauvignon, with hints of gooseberry and crisp, refreshing citrus and granny smith’s finish. Extraordinary value at £5.75. Alongside this is a delicate, pale rosé Mount Rozier Reserve 2022 The Frog Chorus £6.50! Fresh, with well-balanced fruit and acidity, dry, crisp and medium-bodied, with strawberry and red cherry flavours, from Grenache Noir grapes. Due to the hard work of water conservation, a chorus of frogs is audible near the vineyards at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mount Rozier Reserve Merlot 2021 The Beekeeper is from vineyards in Stellenbosch, the natural farming methods involving beekeeping to pollinate the vine flowers, as well as producing delicious honey. £7.25 from the Co-op, an easy-drinking mellow red, packed full of juicy, red plum fruit, lifted by very gentle French oak ageing.