Brighton’s Honest Burger is marking Oktoberfest with the welcome return of a great burger and some hefty steins of cold beer.

The popular Duke Street venue is again serving the Smashtoberfest burger in time for the Bavarian beer-drinking and lederhosen-wearing festival.

It was last available in 2018 and comprises a burger of double-smashed beef patties, Bavarian smoked cheese, shoestring fries, pickles, and onions, and a homemade currywurst mayo in a nod to Berlin’s favourite street food).

Brighton burger boys and girls also have the option of a whopping great two-pint stein of grog.

The Smashtoberfest burger and a two-pin stein of Brooklyn Pilsener at Honest Burger

We popped along this week, ledershosen-less but hungry for a bonzer patty or two and a unnecessarily large tankard of lovely beer,

The Smashtoberfest burger is one of Honest’s best monthly specials. Bavarian smoked cheese makes its presence felt, melted nicely over two smashburgers (both heavy on burger bark exterior) and the currywurst mayo and plenty of pickles make for a brilliantly balanced burger.

The two-pint steins of Brooklyn Pilsner were also worthy of a place on Munich beer festival bench, the golden crisp lager, retained its head until the not-so-bitter end, with only the small problem that we were initially too weedy to hold it with one hand!

The Smashtoberfest Burger will be available at all 40 Honest Burgers’ restaurants and via Uber Eats or click & collect from October 3 to October 30.