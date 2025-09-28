Horley pub included in CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

A Horley pub has been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale – by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

The Jack Fairman in Victoria Road is listed in CAMRA’s The Good Beer Guide 2026, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, published Thursday, September 25.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Jack Fairman deserves its place in The Good Beer Guide 2026.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Justin More, said: “I am delighted that The Jack Fairman has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”