Hove restaurant etch. by Steven Edwards named Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards Winner for 2025

etch. by Steven Edwards is pleased to announce that it has once again been recognised in Tripadvisor’s® Travellers’ Choice® Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award winners are among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12 month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travellers’ favourites.

It is the third time that the restaurant has been awarded the accolade, chef owner Steven Edwards is delighted with the hat-trick saying: “It’s a challenging time for hospitality and to be recognised in the traveller’s favourites for the third time is the kind of recognition that makes all the hard work worthwhile. I’m so proud of the team for consistently delivering a fantastic experience for our guests. We are truly grateful to every guest who took the time to write and post a review - it gives us that extra incentive to keep pushing and raising the bar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to etch. by Steven Edwards on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice

etch. by Steven Edwards

Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”

Check out all the reviews and discover more about etch. by Steven Edwards here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g652380-d12266811-Reviews-Etch_By_Steven_Edwards-Hove_East_Sussex_England.html

For more details and to make your reservation visit: https://www.etchfood.co.uk.