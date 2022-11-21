Football fans can bag themselves a free pint or soft drink if they share a surname with a member of the England and Wales squads.

Greene King is offering a free drink to any pub goer who shares a surname with a member of the men’s England or Wales football squads this month in over 800 pubs nationwide – including a number in Sussex

As Your Home of Pub Sport, Greene King is offering a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative to any customer that shares one of 50 surnames with the players in the England and Wales men’s football squads during the home nations group stages of the upcoming football tournament this winter.

The upcoming tournament officially kicked off yesterday (Sunday, November 20), with England getting their campaign underway today (Monday, November 21) against Iran, while Wales face USA on the same day.

To claim the free drink, anyone with one of these 50 surnames: Hennessey, Ward, Davies, Cabango, Lockyer, Rodon, Mepham, Ampadu, Gunter, Williams, Roberts, Thomas, Allen, Smith, Levitt, Wilson, Morrell, Ramsey, Colwill, Bale, Moore, Harris, Johnson, James, Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White, Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Foden, Grealish, Kane, Maddison, Rashford, Saka, Sterling, Wilson, needs to head into a participating pub and show their photo ID at the bar during any of England or Wales World Cup group stage matches.

Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King sport, said: “Any international football tournament is a major event for fans, and since the success of the Lionesses earlier this year, all eyes are on the men’s teams this winter.

“This limited time offer is more than just a free drink, it’s a chance for us, as your home of pub sport, to provide the best environment for people to come and show their support right across the UK for our England and Wales stars as they pursue glory at the highest level of international football.”

For the full list of participating sites, including those in Sussex, visit: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/live-sport/football/world-cup/hear-them-roar/. Every England and Wales group stage fixture will be shown live across over 800 Greene King sports pubs nationwide.