I tried Wagamama's new trend-led menu in Sussex – but was was my favourite dish?

British restaurant chain Wagamama – which serves Asian food based on Japanese cuisine – unveiled its fresh new menu on October 2.

The move was to remind guests of the ‘different ways they can enjoy their soulful bowls’ as part of its ‘no one way to wagamama’ campaign.

The new menu showcases the many ways guests can enjoy wagamama – whether it’s light snacks, hearty main bowls, shareable plates, or family feasts as the brand positions itself as a versatile eating house for every occasion.

One of the fresh new standouts of wagamama’s October menu launch is the hot honey fried chicken. Photo: Sussex World

Some of the exciting new menu items include: hot honey fried chicken; hot sweet fried vegan ‘chicken’; Koko ‘prawn crackers’; rainbow pickles; orange wine and fresh new cocktails, including breakfast in Tokyo and spicy Mary.

Additionally, the new menu includes an exciting collobaration with Rahel Stephanie, also known as Spoons, as her crispy sambal fry is rolled out nationally.

I am always up for trying new food – and as wagamama is one of my favourite restaurant chains – I just had to try some of their new offerings at the branch in Crawley ahead of my trip to the cinema.

Number one on my list to try were the Koko ‘prawn crackers’ – Asian-style crackers tossed in a coconut, chilli and lime salt and served with a sweet chilli sauce on the side.

Koko ‘prawn crackers’ – Asian-style crackers tossed in a coconut, chilli and lime salt and served with a sweet chilli sauce on the side. Photo: Sussex World

These are a great addition to the menu and they were just as good as hoped – they will be on my table every time I visit from now on.

I also ordered the hot honey fried chicken – with teriyaki sauce. This is also available with yuzu or firecracker sauces.

My dish was chicken coated in hot honey and teriyaki sauce, topped with mixed pickles and served with a zesty vegan mayo on the side.

There was no debate to be had – this was probably the tastiest dish I’ve ever had at wagamama. A solid 10/10 from me.

This was described as one of the ‘fresh new standouts of wagamama’s October menu launch’ – as it was ‘one of this year’s biggest food trends.

There is also a vegan version of this delicious dish – and there is also a vegan alternative to the traditional prawn cracker as well as vibrant rainbow pickles with a tangy sweet and sour vinegar sauce.

I couldn’t not get the Korean barbecue beef buns which are a staple at wagamama – but not to be missed if you’ve never tried it. The slow-cooked barbecue beef brisket melts in your mouth and is beautifully complimented by the red onion, freshly pickled Asian slaw and sriracha vegan mayo.

For the main I quite fancied something I had never tried before in the Shirodashi pork belly ramen. This was slow-cooked pork belly drizzled with Korean barbecue sauce and ramen noodles in a rich chicken broth – with pea shoots, menma, wakame, spring onion and half a tea-stained egg.

Shirodashi pork belly ramen. Photo: Sussex World

I was caught out by how hot this was but quickly recovered from the early shock to the tase-buds and thoroughly enjoyed it.

The menu also includes an exciting collaboration with Rahel Stephanie, also known as Spoons, introducing crispy sambal fry, a fan-favourite Indonesian-inspired dish. Originally exclusive to wagamama’s noodle lab, ‘overwhelming demand has led to its nationwide rollout’.

The dish includes lightly battered chicken or firm tofu coated in garlic and red pepper powder, paired with mild tomato sambal, vibrant pickled slaw, coconut rice and a chilled, turmeric-stained egg, with amai sauce on the side.

This will be on my list of things to try when I next visit wagamama.

Sharing her excitement about the partnership, Rahel said: “Bringing my supper club to the lab at the start of the year was a dream. When I first moved to London, I realised how limited the representation of Indonesian cuisine was.

"The main motivation as to why I cook is to share and spread awareness about my country’s cuisine with those around me, and bringing this dish nationwide is a great opportunity to reach even more people. I can’t wait for everyone to taste the new dish and experience the flavours of my heritage which mean so much to me.”

In addition to food trends, wagamama is ‘responding to a growing demand’ for cocktails and drinks that ‘elevate the casual dining experience with an extensive new drinks menu’.

I was driving on this occasion so unfortunately couldn’t try out these alcoholic beverages but I certainly will next time! The tropical juice was a very worth replacement – it was lovely.

A wagamama spokesperson said: “On the drinks menu, wagamama introduces the new cocktail ‘a breakfast in tokyo’ a sweet and zesty papaya gin with blood orange flavours, yuzu sherbet topped with organic prosecco. In addition, spicy mary, wagamama’s take on a classic, makes its debut with haku vodka, tomato juice, soy, teriyaki and spices. Another trend wagamama is embracing is orange wine, a refreshing organic wine with a light orange hue, offers a bolder, more robust flavour profile, making it the perfect accompaniment to wagamama’s dishes.”

Chief Marketing Officer at wagamama, Kay Bartlett, said the ‘no one way to wagamama’ philosophy is at the ‘heart of this new menu’.

She added: “Guests want more than just a meal – they crave flexibility, variety, and personalisation. Whether it's a quick midweek lunch, a quiet moment of indulgence, or getting together over some shareables with friends, we believe that great food should cater to every mood or moment. That’s why at wagamama we want our guests to have the freedom to make each dining occasion, completely their own.”

For more information about wagamama’s new menu, visit www.wagamama.com.