The phrase ‘dining experience’ can strike fear into what should be a wonderful night of eating out.

They normally cost a lot of money and the food takes a backseat to whatever the ‘experience is’.

But this week I discovered a dining experience that is all about the food - and it was in the heart of Crawley.

As the name suggests, Aged Steakhouse is all about the process. It’s not just the food that is aged, the building it’s in - which used to be ASK Italian - is one of the oldest in Crawley.

Chef Azam Riyard

It is the perfect location for this dining experience.

As you walk in, you are welcomed by the illuminated Bull’s Head - a logo which I loved - and that is the theme throughout. The illuminated signs fused the modern decor with the old charm of the building.

And it was a warm welcome by Lucki, our server and host, who gave us a tour and introduced us to the restaurant pet Lobby the Lobster - don’t worry, he was not for eating.

As we sat at our marble table, we spotted the cutlery and my son Noah said straight away ‘wow, this is premium’.

Chef Azam Riyard at Aged Steakhouse | Picture: Mark Dunford

That summed up my first impressions and that was even before we saw the menu. Now full disclosure, Aged Steakhouse, which is the brainchild of Chef Azam Riyard, is not cheap.

But as Chef Azam says, “It's expensive for a reason, because it takes time to mature. Even the standard steaks are Australian, high-grade, grass-fed or grain-fed beef as well. So we pay a price. We need to charge a premium for us to keep doing what we love doing. It's an experience’

This is proper dining. Chef Azam showed me the meat – which is all Halal – in the dry-aging chamber and for me, as a meat lover, it was like Christmas. Wagyu, sirloin, rib-eye, Tomahawk - it was all there in front of me.

But I was surprised to see seaford - lobster, salmon and sea bass - in the chamber as well. Aged Steakhouse, Chef Azam believes, is the only restaurant in West Sussex that dry ages seafood.

The Tomahawk steak as it arrived on our table | Picture: Mark Dunford

So why has he gone down that route? “There's a massive gap in the market. You need to travel to London and travel overseas, to mainland Europe, where a lot of this aged concept is very popular.

“Aging beef in Spain is very big, Portugal, France, Italy. It's been there for decades, and the British public only had an opportunity when they were abroad to try this absolutely brilliant food.

“It gives you enhanced flavours of a particular product. For example, fish. Leave a fish in there, it becomes ten times tastier, because it loses the water content and it becomes more flavoursome. You use the right ingredients, you use the premium ingredients, I would say, and it becomes something that is an experience.”

We did not opt for the seafood, we wanted to try a steak. Now I love steak, but I can count on one hand how many I have had in a restaurant I would deem ‘quality’. The best I ever had before Aged was in Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Grill in Manhattan (wait while I pick that name up).

Inside Aged Steakhouse

I have had most cuts, but I have never tried a Tomahawk. It’s been like the Holy Grail for me. When I doom-scrolling through TikTok or Instagram I see videos of people eating out (mainly at Salt Bae!) having this massive steak cut in front of them and being seasoned flamboyantly.

I wanted that dining experience so myself and Noah shared it.

For the Steak Experience at Aged Steakhouse, you can have Chateaubriand, Porterhouse,Tomahawk or the Butcher’s Block sharing steak platter and in addition to that you have the choice of Sirloin Bone in, Bone in Rib Eye and T-Bone.

And before I get on to the theatre of the Tomahawk, we had some superb starters - the Crispy Baby Calamari, Dynamite Shrimp and Jumbo wings (half Korean BBQ and half Mango Habanero).

These were tasty, but did nothing to prepare us for what was to come.

Chef Azam came out with the Tomahawk, which was aged for 20 days, on a chopping board, then he got his knives, sharpened them and then began to cut the meat.

The sliced Tomahawk steak | Picture: Mark Dunford

It just looked to die for. Once it was closed, it was placed in the middle of the table for us to devour. And boy was it devoured. It was incredibly tasty - the crust, which is caused by the dry aging - gave it a wonderful texture, and the meat was just melt-in-your-mouth good. Sorry Mr De Niro, you have been out done.

This was the best steak I have had in every aspect - taste, quality, presentation and experience.

Chef Azam told us the three elements of their food ethos is the locally-sourced produce farm to plate, the ingredients and the grill equipment they use – Synergy British Innovation grill – which lets them perfect the cooking each time. And that shone through with the dishes we had.

We somehow found room for pudding – Noah demolished the Triple Chocolate Brownie with Madagascan Vanilla Gelato and frozen raspberries, which Noah exclaimed were the best raspberries he had ever had. My wife Amanda and I had a traditional Sri Lankan pudding called Wattalapam – a moorish dessert made primarily from coconut milk. This was tasty, but we both found it an odd texture.

I realise the word ‘experience’ may suggest it’s gimmicky - but please believe me when I say it’s not.

Chef Azam has brought something different to Crawley - a fine-dining experience with is theatre, but in the best sense.

As I said before, it’s not cheap, but you pay for what you get - Food that is cared for, prepared and presented well and is of the highest quality.

“It's a delicacy,” said Chef Azam. “When you come here, it's an experience. It's not just you come and eat and you go, it's an experience. You see what is being cut, how it's cut, thickness, you decide how much you want to eat, not me. Everything is done for the customer. It's a beautiful experience that we're trying to achieve here.”

To book a table at Aged Steakhouse, visit opentable.co.uk.

You can see a full interview and my experience in the video at the top of this page.