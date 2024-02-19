Ice cream award winners have got it licked, says Bognor’s Mrs Whippy Katy
Makers and sellers of the family favourite treat came together to celebrate their 80th anniversary with their biggest-ever event at the Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate to showcase the best of the best at the three-day expo, organised by the Ice Cream Alliance, the trade body for the UK’s £1.4bn per year ice cream industry.
And Katy, owner and founder of Pinks Vintage Ice Cream in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, was delighted with this year's event. She said: “Congratulations to all of those who won awards, this was a fantastic event and showcased all the brilliant things about the industry!
"This year’s expo was a big one for us as it’s our 80th anniversary and we couldn't be more delighted. We've had so many more visitors this year at the conference centre. It shows the ice cream industry is thriving in the UK and is very much the best in the world.
“It’s our biggest award ceremony ever and shows that ice cream is very much at the heart of Britain's heritage. For me the biggest reward is seeing so many happy children tucking into their favourite treat and we're committed to seeing it continue.”
The big winners on the night were former dairy farmer David Otterburn, aged 58, from North Yorkshire family business Ryeburn of Helmsley, who was crowned the National Ice Cream Champion for a Hazelnut Dream creation
Roland Antonelli, aged 91, from Manchester firm Antonelli who has been in the industry for 70 years, collected the Marvin Benton Award 2024 – given for lifetime achievement to the industry and the Ice Cream Alliance.
Domenico Gregorio, aged 51, was on hand to collect the Robert Equi Cup -- awarded for his dairy ice cream vanilla creation -- on behalf of Northumberland business Ciccarelli.
And Paolo Loraso, aged 34, owner of Loraso Ice Cream, in Milton Keynes, won the Mobiler of the Year 2024 category, while Zara Taylor, aged 41, from Stafford firm Tony's Ices, won the Guido Morelli Rising Star 2024 gong
And Katy, also known as Mrs Whippy, paid tribute to the winners. She added: "It is testament to their skill and dedication that they should all be honoured in this way and they are to be heartily congratulated. The competition was really tough so to actually come out on top deserves praise and respect."