Ice cream award winners have got it licked, says Bognor’s Mrs Whippy Katy

Katy, middle, with Ice Cream Alliance colleagues at the annual three-day expo and awards ceremony.

Makers and sellers of the family favourite treat came together to celebrate their 80th anniversary with their biggest-ever event at the Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate to showcase the best of the best at the three-day expo, organised by the Ice Cream Alliance, the trade body for the UK’s £1.4bn per year ice cream industry.

And Katy, owner and founder of Pinks Vintage Ice Cream in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, was delighted with this year's event. She said: “Congratulations to all of those who won awards, this was a fantastic event and showcased all the brilliant things about the industry!

"This year’s expo was a big one for us as it’s our 80th anniversary and we couldn't be more delighted. We've had so many more visitors this year at the conference centre. It shows the ice cream industry is thriving in the UK and is very much the best in the world.

Paolo Loraso won the Mobiler of the Year 2024 category.

“It’s our biggest award ceremony ever and shows that ice cream is very much at the heart of Britain's heritage. For me the biggest reward is seeing so many happy children tucking into their favourite treat and we're committed to seeing it continue.”

The big winners on the night were former dairy farmer David Otterburn, aged 58, from North Yorkshire family business Ryeburn of Helmsley, who was crowned the National Ice Cream Champion for a Hazelnut Dream creation

Roland Antonelli, aged 91, from Manchester firm Antonelli who has been in the industry for 70 years, collected the Marvin Benton Award 2024 – given for lifetime achievement to the industry and the Ice Cream Alliance.

Domenico Gregorio, aged 51, was on hand to collect the Robert Equi Cup -- awarded for his dairy ice cream vanilla creation -- on behalf of Northumberland business Ciccarelli.

David Otterburn was crowned the National Ice Cream Champion!

And Paolo Loraso, aged 34, owner of Loraso Ice Cream, in Milton Keynes, won the Mobiler of the Year 2024 category, while Zara Taylor, aged 41, from Stafford firm Tony's Ices, won the Guido Morelli Rising Star 2024 gong