Asda confirms return of its Christmas pizza as fans say it's a 'dream come true'

Asda has confirmed the return of its Christmas dinner pizza - as fans say it’s a “dream come true”.

Bringing a major festive twist to the nation’s favourite comfort meal, the Christmas tree-shaped pizza is topped with traditional festive trimmings.

Back by popular demand for another consecutive year, Asda’s Christmas Dinner Pizza (£5) is now available in stores.

Launching on Asda’s Instagram yesterday, comments say “fully a dream come true”, “brilliant” and “I would 100% take this over a Christmas Dinner”.

Made fresh daily at Asda’s in-store Pizza Counters, the festive delight offers a thin, stone-baked tomato pizza base with toppings of diced chicken, pigs in blankets, pork pieces, stuffing balls and grated mozzarella.

It’s finished with a drizzle of cranberry, which comes in a separate sachet so that customers can smother it on.

Serving two, it promises to be the perfect centrepiece for festive gatherings when sliced and shared, or as a comfort meal for two during cosy at-home evenings, taking just 9-11 minutes in the oven.

Kathryn Saveall, Product Development Manager of Pizza’s at Asda says: “What could be better at Christmas time than more fun ways to enjoy a Christmas Dinner throughout December?

“We’re so excited for customers to try our version of Christmas Dinner... but this time, on a pizza! We want customers to indulge their taste buds with a slice of some festive fun!”.

Asda’s Christmas Dinner Pizza (£5.00) is available now, at Asda in-store Pizza Counters only.