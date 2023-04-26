Edit Account-Sign Out
In photos: here are the top 10 restaurants in West Sussex that you could visit this Bank Holiday weekend, according to OpenTable

With the Early May Bank Holiday weekend fast approaching, West Sussex residents may be thinking about going out for a good meal.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST

OpenTable, an online restaurant-reservation service company, has revealed its top ten restaurants in the area.

A spokesperson at opentable.co.uk said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

1. The Fig Tree Restaurant

The Fig Tree Restaurant in Hurstpierpoint High Street has a rating of four and a half stars from 525 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2. The Cat Inn

The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1,216 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3. Ami Bistro

Ami Bistro at 93b Rowlands Road, Worthing, has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five from 598 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

4. Masala City

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.5 stars from 110 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

