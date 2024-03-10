They might also want to know the ratings that residents have given these fine establishments.
Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants in the area (in no particular order) for March.
A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”
1. Rincon de Pepe
Rincon de Pepe at 52 South Street, Worthing, serves traditional Spanish dishes. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 372 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
2. Masala City
Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.6 stars from 342 reviews Photo: Google Street View
3. Perch
Perch on Lancing Beach is a popular new choice with a rating of 4.7 stars from 137 reviews Photo: Google Street View
4. The Woods
The Woods in Portland Road, Worthing, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1,230 votes. It offers burgers, fries, desserts, shakes and more. Photo: Google Street View