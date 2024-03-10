They might also want to know the ratings that residents have given these fine establishments.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants in the area (in no particular order) for March.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

1 . Rincon de Pepe Rincon de Pepe at 52 South Street, Worthing, serves traditional Spanish dishes. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 372 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Masala City Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.6 stars from 342 reviews Photo: Google Street View

3 . Perch Perch on Lancing Beach is a popular new choice with a rating of 4.7 stars from 137 reviews Photo: Google Street View