Those who’ve decided to go out will want to know the ratings residents have given their favourite establishments across the county.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants in the area (in no particular order) for April.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

1 . Terra Restaurant at Tottington Terra Restaurant at Tottington Manor in Edburton Road, Henfield, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 56 reviews Photo: Google Street View

2 . Dom Domingo Steakhouse Dom Domingo Steakhouse is at Old Station House, 102 London Road, East Grinstead, and has a rating of 4.8 stars from 200 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Masala City Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 350 reviews. Photo: Google Street View