In photos: OpenTable lists the top ten hottest restaurants in West Sussex for this weekend

It’s a bright and sunny weekend and families in West Sussex might be thinking about having a great family meal.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 12:33 BST

Those who’ve decided to go out will want to know the ratings residents have given their favourite establishments across the county.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants in the area (in no particular order) for April.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

Terra Restaurant at Tottington Manor in Edburton Road, Henfield, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 56 reviews

1. Terra Restaurant at Tottington

Dom Domingo Steakhouse is at Old Station House, 102 London Road, East Grinstead, and has a rating of 4.8 stars from 200 reviews.

2. Dom Domingo Steakhouse

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 350 reviews.

3. Masala City

Rincon de Pepe at 52 South Street, Worthing, serves traditional Spanish dishes. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 376 reviews.

4. Rincon de Pepe

