In photos: OpenTable lists the top ten hottest restaurants in West Sussex this February in time for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up and couples in West Sussex are starting to think about where they could go for a romantic meal.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 12:18 GMT

They might also want to know the ratings that residents have given these fine establishments.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hottest restaurants in the area (in no particular order) for February.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.6 stars from 321 reviews

1. Masala City

Dom Domingo Steakhouse is at Old Station House, 102 London Road, East Grinstead, and has a rating of 4.6 stars from 184 reviews

2. Dom Domingo Steakhouse

The Woods in Portland Road, Worthing, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1,220 votes. It offers burgers, fries, desserts, shakes and more.

3. The Woods

Tottington Manor in Edburton Road, Henfield, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 39 reviews

4. Tottington Manor

