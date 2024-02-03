They might also want to know the ratings that residents have given these fine establishments.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hottest restaurants in the area (in no particular order) for February.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

1 . Masala City Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.6 stars from 321 reviews Photo: Google Street View

2 . Dom Domingo Steakhouse Dom Domingo Steakhouse is at Old Station House, 102 London Road, East Grinstead, and has a rating of 4.6 stars from 184 reviews Photo: Google Maps

3 . The Woods The Woods in Portland Road, Worthing, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1,220 votes. It offers burgers, fries, desserts, shakes and more. Photo: Google Street View