In photos: the top 10 restaurants in West Sussex, according to OpenTable

With an anticipated mini-heatwave expected to hit West Sussex over the next few days, residents may be thinking about going out for a good meal.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Apr 2023, 12:44 BST

OpenTable, an online restaurant-reservation service company, has revealed its top ten restaurants in the area.

A spokesperson at opentable.co.uk said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

Visit www.opentable.co.uk.

The Fig Tree Restaurant in Hurstpierpoint High Street has a rating of four and a half stars from 525 reviews.

1. The Fig Tree Restaurant

The Fig Tree Restaurant in Hurstpierpoint High Street has a rating of four and a half stars from 525 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1,216 reviews.

2. The Cat Inn

The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, has a rating of four and a half stars from 1,216 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Ami Bistro at 93b Rowlands Road, Worthing, has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five from 598 reviews.

3. Ami Bistro

Ami Bistro at 93b Rowlands Road, Worthing, has a rating of 4.5 stars out of five from 598 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.5 stars from 110 reviews.

4. Masala City

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.5 stars from 110 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

