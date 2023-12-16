In photos: the top ten hottest restaurants in West Sussex this December, according to OpenTable
Everyone’s busy getting their Christmas shopping done across West Sussex as the big day rapidly approaches.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT
So festive shoppers might want to know where the best places are to get a good meal in the county while they’re out and about. They may also want to know the ratings that residents have given the establishments.
Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hottest restaurants in the area (no particular order) for December.
A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”
