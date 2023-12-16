BREAKING

In photos: the top ten hottest restaurants in West Sussex this December, according to OpenTable

Everyone’s busy getting their Christmas shopping done across West Sussex as the big day rapidly approaches.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 11:54 GMT

So festive shoppers might want to know where the best places are to get a good meal in the county while they’re out and about. They may also want to know the ratings that residents have given the establishments.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hottest restaurants in the area (no particular order) for December.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

The Cat Inn is in Queen’s Square, North Lane, West Hoathly, and has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,525 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

1. The Cat Inn

The Cat Inn is in Queen’s Square, North Lane, West Hoathly, and has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1,525 reviews. Photo: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

The Fig Tree in High Street, Hurstpierpoint, has 4.6 stars from 651 votes.

2. The Fig Tree

The Fig Tree in High Street, Hurstpierpoint, has 4.6 stars from 651 votes. Photo: Google Street View

Ami Bistro at 93b Rowlands Road, Worthing, has a rating of 4.6 stars out of five from 652 reviews

3. Ami Bistro

Ami Bistro at 93b Rowlands Road, Worthing, has a rating of 4.6 stars out of five from 652 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Dom Domingo Steakhouse is at Old Station House, 102 London Road, East Grinstead, and has a rating of 4.6 stars from 167 reviews

4. Dom Domingo Steakhouse

Dom Domingo Steakhouse is at Old Station House, 102 London Road, East Grinstead, and has a rating of 4.6 stars from 167 reviews Photo: Google Maps

