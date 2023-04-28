Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
25 minutes ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
33 minutes ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
3 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
5 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

In photos: These are the Sussex pubs and restaurants you could visit this Bank Holiday that we think should be Michelin starred

The new Michelin Guide was released earlier this spring.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST

The launch ceremony for the latest edition of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland took place at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, on March 27, when all the Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands and Green Stars were revealed.

Since the first Michelin Guide came out in 1900, the books have become arguably the most trusted publication in the world when it comes to dining and tourism. A Michelin star rating, for example, is one of the most prestigious honours a restaurant can get.

But a published guide isn’t everything. Sometimes people prefer to hear from locals about the restaurants in their area.

So, to help you out this Bank Holiday, we asked the Sussex World team about their favourite pubs and restaurants and which ones, in their opinion, are good enough for a Michelin star. Here’s what they said. Visit sussexexpress.co.uk for breaking news.

Jacob Panons, trainee reporter, Eastbourne Herald, picked Thai Brasserie Eastbourne, Enterprise Shopping Centre, Station Parade. He said: "In my opinion Thai Brasserie has some of the best Thai food in the UK. My girlfriend, who grew up in South East Asia and lives in London, insists we eat here every time she visits and she claims it is better than the Thai food in the capital."

1. Thai Brasserie Eastbourne

Jacob Panons, trainee reporter, Eastbourne Herald, picked Thai Brasserie Eastbourne, Enterprise Shopping Centre, Station Parade. He said: "In my opinion Thai Brasserie has some of the best Thai food in the UK. My girlfriend, who grew up in South East Asia and lives in London, insists we eat here every time she visits and she claims it is better than the Thai food in the capital." Photo: Jon Rigby

India Wentworth, senior reporter, Eastbourne Herald, said: "Skylark may be small but it is mighty. The restaurant has a menu of locally-sourced seasonal produce serving from breakfast right through to dinner. Their roast is delicious on a Sunday too. Lovely staff and really friendly atmosphere."

2. Skylark, Eastbourne

India Wentworth, senior reporter, Eastbourne Herald, said: "Skylark may be small but it is mighty. The restaurant has a menu of locally-sourced seasonal produce serving from breakfast right through to dinner. Their roast is delicious on a Sunday too. Lovely staff and really friendly atmosphere." Photo: Google Street View

Katherine Hollisey-McLean (editor, Littlehampton Gazette; content editor, Worthing Herald) said: "Anywhere that serves a Cream Egg cocktail is going to get my vote. And not only does VUDU, in Worthing, do delicious drinks, it also serves yummy Asian-inspired small plates, and provides sumptuous Insta-worthy decor."

3. VUDU, Worthing

Katherine Hollisey-McLean (editor, Littlehampton Gazette; content editor, Worthing Herald) said: "Anywhere that serves a Cream Egg cocktail is going to get my vote. And not only does VUDU, in Worthing, do delicious drinks, it also serves yummy Asian-inspired small plates, and provides sumptuous Insta-worthy decor." Photo: Katherine HM

Mark Dunford, head of sport, said: "Beautiful setting and amazing food. Their Sunday roast is second to none."

4. The Old House Inn, Copthorne

Mark Dunford, head of sport, said: "Beautiful setting and amazing food. Their Sunday roast is second to none." Photo: Google Street View

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SussexGreat BritainIrelandNorthamptonshire