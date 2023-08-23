Nine popular Sussex takeaways have been shortlisted for the Regional Takeaway of the Year Award at Britain’s Top Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023.

The winners will be announced at a celebrity red-carpet event in London Hilton Park Lane on Friday, October 8.

The show will be hosted by BBC broadcaster Samantha Simmonds and magician and Magic Circle member Paul Martin.

The shortlisted Sussex takeaways are: Horsham Tandoori, The Raj Tandoori – Crawley, Curry House Chichester, India Garden – Bognor Regis, Eastern Tandoori – Horsham, Habib Bangladeshi & Indian Takeaway – Bognor Regis, Ruchi Indian Takeaway – Bognor Regis, Telesmati – Indian Cuisine Takeaway – East Grinstead, Eshna’s Nutrition – Worthing.

Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post-BREXIT. To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian takeaways in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner, and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony.”

ARTA is set to highlight the best of more than 1,190 restaurants and takeaways across the UK. Categories include: National Champion of the Champions, Regional Restaurant of the Year, National & Regional Chefs of the Year, National & Regional Takeaway of the Year, and National Newcomer of The Year. Nominees this year were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK, including more than 750,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline and Social Media and Food Hygiene Ratings. An esteemed panel of judges then selected the finalists.

The process concludes at the Grand Finale and Gala Evening, where the ultimate winner will be announced and honoured with awards.

An ARTA spokesperson said: “ARTA 2023 is Powered by CocaCola, Work Permit Cloud, with ChefOnline as the Strategic Partner and Madhu’s as the Catering Partner. ARTA 2023 is also proudly supported by PayTap, Switch Gas and Power, SuperPollo, Cobra Beer, Lexpert Solicitors, Square Mile Insurance Services, and charity partner Tafida Raqeeb Foundation.”

1 . Horsham Tandoori Horsham Tandoori in East Street, Horsham, has been shortlisted for the Regional Takeaway of the Year Award at Britain's Top Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023. Photo: ARTA

2 . Eastern Tandoori Eastern Tandoori in Bishopric, Horsham, has been shortlisted for the Regional Takeaway of the Year Award at Britain's Top Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023 Photo: ARTA

3 . Habib Bangladeshi & Indian Takeaway Habib Bangladeshi & Indian Takeaway in Royal Parade, Bognor Regis, has been shortlisted for the Regional Takeaway of the Year Award at Britain's Top Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023 Photo: ARTA