In pictures: the top ten ‘hot spot’ restaurants in West Sussex this September, according to OpenTable

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 13:03 BST
There’s nothing like a hearty meal to cheer you up over a chilly autumn weekend.

West Sussex residents might want to make the most of the dry weather before it starts raining on Sunday afternoon and head out for lunch or dinner today.

We’ve had a look at the ratings people have given their favourite restaurants in the area.

Weekend weather warning for Sussex

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants in West Sussex (in no particular order) for September.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months. We sort the results by location and category to help you discover new favourite restaurants. It's a great partnership: you book, eat, and review. We listen...and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

That's Amore Italian Restaurant at 96 HIgh Street, Lindfield, has a rating of 4.6 from 171 reviews

1. That's Amore

Photo: Google Street View

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 424 reviews

2. Masala City

Photo: Google Street View

The Woods in Portland Road, Worthing, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,252 votes. It offers burgers, fries, desserts, shakes and more.

3. The Woods

Photo: Google Street View

Tottington Manor in Edburton Road, Henfield, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 120 reviews

4. Terra Restaurant Sussex

Photo: Google Street View

