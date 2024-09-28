West Sussex residents might want to make the most of the dry weather before it starts raining on Sunday afternoon and head out for lunch or dinner today.
We’ve had a look at the ratings people have given their favourite restaurants in the area.
Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants in West Sussex (in no particular order) for September.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months. We sort the results by location and category to help you discover new favourite restaurants. It's a great partnership: you book, eat, and review. We listen...and deliver the results for all to benefit.”