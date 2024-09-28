West Sussex residents might want to make the most of the dry weather before it starts raining on Sunday afternoon and head out for lunch or dinner today.

We’ve had a look at the ratings people have given their favourite restaurants in the area.

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable revealed its top ten hot spot restaurants in West Sussex (in no particular order) for September.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly two million global diner reviews from the past four months. We sort the results by location and category to help you discover new favourite restaurants. It's a great partnership: you book, eat, and review. We listen...and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

1 . That's Amore That's Amore Italian Restaurant at 96 HIgh Street, Lindfield, has a rating of 4.6 from 171 reviews Photo: Google Street View

2 . Masala City Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.8 stars from 424 reviews Photo: Google Street View

3 . The Woods The Woods in Portland Road, Worthing, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,252 votes. It offers burgers, fries, desserts, shakes and more. Photo: Google Street View