The release date for the new Michelin Guide is fast approaching.

The official launch ceremony for the next edition of the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland takes place at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, on Monday, March 27, when all the Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands and Green Stars will be revealed.

Since the first Michelin Guide came out in 1900, the books have become arguably the most trusted publication in the world when it comes to dining and tourism. A Michelin star rating, for example, is one of the most prestigious honours a restaurant can get.

But a published guide isn’t everything. Sometimes people prefer to hear from locals about the restaurants in their area.

So we asked the Sussex World team about their favourite pubs and restaurants and which ones, in their opinion, are good enough for a Michelin star. Here's what they said.

1 . Thai Brasserie Eastbourne Jacob Panons, trainee reporter, Eastbourne Herald, picked Thai Brasserie Eastbourne, Enterprise Shopping Centre, Station Parade. He said: "In my opinion Thai Brasserie has some of the best Thai food in the UK. My girlfriend, who grew up in South East Asia and lives in London, insists we eat here every time she visits and she claims it is better than the Thai food in the capital." Photo: Jon Rigby

2 . Skylark, Eastbourne India Wentworth, senior reporter, Eastbourne Herald, said: "Skylark may be small but it is mighty. The restaurant has a menu of locally-sourced seasonal produce serving from breakfast right through to dinner. Their roast is delicious on a Sunday too. Lovely staff and really friendly atmosphere." Photo: Google Street View

3 . VUDU, Worthing Katherine Hollisey-McLean (editor, Littlehampton Gazette; content editor, Worthing Herald) said: "Anywhere that serves a Cream Egg cocktail is going to get my vote. And not only does VUDU, in Worthing, do delicious drinks, it also serves yummy Asian-inspired small plates, and provides sumptuous Insta-worthy decor." Photo: Katherine Hollisey-McLean

4 . The Old House Inn, Copthorne Mark Dunford, head of sport, said: "Beautiful setting and amazing food. Their Sunday roast is second to none." Photo: Google Street View