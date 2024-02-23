Masala City in Chichester received the award for best Indian restaurant (South) in the Nation's Curry Awards.

After their success in last year’s inaugural ceremony, Oceanic Consulting powered by Oceanic Events presented the second Nation’s Curry Awards on Monday February 12, at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

Th prestigious event recognised and celebrated the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the UK’s curry industry. The awards recognised excellence in a range of categories, including Best Chef of the Year, Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year, and Best Customer Service.

Murad Hossain, co-owner of Masala City, received the title of Indian Restaurant of the Year for the South at the 2024 Nation’s Curry Awards.

The co-owner for the award-winning restaurant said: “It’s a privilege to receive such a distinguished award on a national platform. At Masala City, we continuously strive to deliver the best possible experience for our customers.

"Through expansion, renovation, and innovation in our menu, we aim to exceed expectations. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team and loyal customers whose unwavering support made this achievement possible.”

These awards have been put on to celebrate the UK’s rich and diverse curry culture and encourage the continued growth and evolution of the industry. The winners have distinguished themselves with their exceptional quality, innovation, and consistency in offering a truly memorable dining experience.

