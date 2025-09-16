Large crowd gathers in Worthing town centre for official opening of new coffee and book shop

The Book and Bean was officially opened by Worthing Tabernacle Church on Tuesday, September 16. It replaces the former Chapel Gifts and Books, and brings a coffee shop back to the church for the first time since the Covid lockdown.

Mayor Cathy Glynn-Davies said: "Worthing is growing and changing and we have got lots of wonderful independents. To have one that is associated so closely with the Town Hall and Worthing Tabernacle is just amazing. "It's going to be a friendly and welcoming place for our community and I'm just delighted to have the honour of opening it."

Pastor Rich Owen introduced manager Mo Dean and said it was wonderful to be able to continue the legacy of serving the town.

He added: "Over so many years, this church has been here, before the Town Hall even. The Lord doesn't change, the message doesn't change, and we are so pleased to be able to be part of that message continuing to roll out through Worthing - a message of hope, a message of love and peace.

"This has been here for so long, doing that with the loving help of so many different people and with the desire to get the book, the Bible, out into the hands of people, providing a space of life and comfort and peace and hope.

"It's gone through various changes and it's just such a joy to be able today to continue that work, continue that love that so many people have poured into it."

The Book and Bean will be open from 10am to 2pm Tuesdays to Saturdays.

Tony Stubbs, elder, said: "We hope you will come and enjoy coffee and a slice of cake in the comfort of our new coffee and bookshop. This will be accessible to those with wheelchairs and children in buggies. There is a fully-equipped disabled bathroom with a baby changer.

"Quality coffee and drinks are available, along with delicious cakes and a selection of fresh sandwiches and snacks at affordable prices.

"Christian bibles and books for all ages are available to browse and buy in comfort, along with a selection of greeting cards and free WiFi, if you want to check emails."

1 . The Book and Bean Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman announces the opening of the new coffee and book shop Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . The Book and Bean Manager Mo Dean, centre, with volunteers Lynne and Barbara Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . The Book and Bean Enjoy coffee and a slice of cake in comfort Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . The Book and Bean Worthing Tabernacle has created a friendly and welcoming place for the community Photo: Elaine Hammond