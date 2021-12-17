Look inside ‘large and successful’ public house - on the market for £1.5million

The King’s Head in Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham, is described as a large and successful public house by Foley and Neville estate agents on Zoopla.
The property comprises a 200 cover function room, a 70 cover restaurant, a 60 cover bar area, a fully fitted kitchen, beer garden, eight separate letting rooms with ensuites and a large two bedroom owners’ flat.
Turnover is estimated at £16,000 to £20,000 per week (circa £800,000 to £1,000,000 per annum), and the property, having recently been extensively refurbished, has been in the same hands for 12 years.
There is also a customer car park, an extensive tarmac area for parking up to 50 vehicles.
Information and pictures via Zoopla.