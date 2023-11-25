A pub chain is offering a £2,000 trip to Turkey and other prizes as part of a competition in all of its pubs in Sussex.

Flaming Grill, part of Greene King, said it has reintroduced the traditional turkey dinner to its festive menu after ruffling feathers last year by removing it.

While turkey was available on Christmas Day itself, customers were dumbfounded a year ago when Flaming Grill revealed its festive menu with traditional turkey omitted across the festive period.

Following widespread calls for the festive favourite’s return, the brand said it has brought it back with a bang, launching a ‘12 days of Turkey’ competition to give customers the chance to win an array of turkey-related prizes.

A £2,000 holiday to Turkey sits at the top of the tree, with 11 other prizes available, including a year’s supply of Turkish Delight, Turkish language lessons and many more.

The competition is running for 12 days, which started yesterday (Friday, November 24) to midnight on December 5 with every prize being announced on the brand’s social media channels each day. To enter, simply fill out the online form at www.greeneking.co.uk/competitions/12-days-of-turkey.

Winners of all prizes will be informed within 10 days of the end of the competition.

The pub brand has launched the competition alongside its extensive festive menu, available across all 143 pubs nationwide.

Other additions alongside the classic turkey dinner include the Flame-Grilled Beef and Camembert Burger and festive nachos, as well as Merry Cherry Bakewell and Christmas Crumble cocktails.

Mia Broadbent, marketing manager at Flaming Grill, said: “We realised the error of our ways last year by removing the traditional turkey dinner from our festive menu, so we’re making amends this time round by bringing turkey back and giving customers the chance to win some incredible prizes just in time for the Christmas.