Make your festive season sparkle!

​Somehow there’s nothing quite like the pop of a cork to get the party going – even if it’s just a party of two! Although caution cannot always be thrown to the wind whilst opening a bottle of bubbly.

Sparkling Wines for the Festive Season ©Richard Esling WineWyse

I have a new puppy and she doesn’t like loud bangs (I think fireworks had something to do with it!). Having made the mistake of letting a champagne cork out with a rather loud ‘pop’, every time she now sees a sparkling wine bottle being opened, she retires to a safe distance – such as the next room! I will add that I now open the bottles carefully with just a little pfffzzz!

So, the perennial question of what to choose? Dependent on budget and number of drinkers there is a huge choice, but my general advice is to always choose one which is made by the Traditional Method, i.e., the same method as champagne. Superior fizz by far. All Cava from Spain is made by this method and they can represent particularly good value for money. Vilarnau Brut Reserva is an organic wine from vineyards close to Barcelona, made by one of the top producers. Presented in a striking ‘Gaudi’ inspired bottle and aged for 18months, this is a super bottle of Spanish bubbly fit for any party, whatever the size. Fresh, dry, crisp and delicious from happy vines. £9.99 on offer from Majestic.

From a foremost Cava producer to the foremost sparkling wine producer in South Africa. Graham Beck Brut Rosé made by Méthode Cap Classique from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir is elegant, complex and exuberant with flavours of crushed red berries and a hint of lime zest. Truly outstanding quality fizz with touches of brioche and a fine, persistent mousse. Extraordinary value at £11.99 mix six price from Majestic or Waitrose £16.99 per single bottle.

Keeping with the foremost producer theme, The Wine Society’s Exhibition English Blanc de Blancs 2018 is made by Ridgeview in Ditchling Sussex, who I consider as one of the best producers of English sparkling wine by far. 100% Chardonnay and made by the classic method, peach and white nectarine flavours with lemon zest and plenty of toasted brioche, from four years ageing on the lees. Tremendously good at £28.81 per bottle (get in quick whilst stocks last!).

And so to the inimitable champagne – a must for Christmas Day and/or New Year’s Eve. In the words of Napoleon “In victory you deserve it. In defeat you need it”! (I’m not sure whether they put this in the film?) But if you’ve done battle with the in-laws over Christmas, you deserve it AND need it! Champagne Olivier Père et Fils is a very well-priced wine from the Marne Valley, with a high proportion of Pinot Meunier. Delicate and softly fruity with a light touch of brioche and refreshing finish. £26.81 from The Wine Society (On offer at 6 for the price of 5).

Taittinger Brut Reserve is unbeatable in its category and readers of my column will know it as one of my all-time favourites. In the fridge for Christmas Day – or possibly Christmas Eve! Stylish, complex, with ultimate elegance. Widely stocked in most supermarkets. Tesco £38. Morrisons £34.

