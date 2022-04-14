McDonald’s Easter 2022 opening times -when are Sussex restaurants open over the bank holiday weekend?

McDonald’s stores will still be open during the Easter bank holiday weekend, but opening and closing times will vary.

Since stores tend to be individually owned there is no uniform opening and closing time. Opening times will be set by each store.

To find out whether your local McDonald’s has amended opening times during the long weekend you’ll need to visit the McDonald’s restaurant locator.

Mcdonald's in Wellington Place, Hastings. Restuarants across Sussex should remain open during the Easter bank holiday weekend, but opening times for each store may vary. SUS-220329-114938001

This will provide the updated opening times for that day.

Deliveries are expected to be unaffected by the bank holiday, though it is still advised to check on the day.

In time for the holidays, McDonald’s reintroduced the Creme Egg McFlurry and the Cadbury Caramel McFlurry which are available across all Sussex stores.