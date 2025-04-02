Meat for medals - any MEATliquor burger free for Brighton marathon runners
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Brighton Marathon is back, and so is MEATliquor’s legendary post-race tradition! Whether you're pounding the pavement or cheering from the sidelines, we’re celebrating Brighton’s runners in the tastiest way possible.
MEATliquor are giving all Marathon runners a pat(ty) on the back with any free burger of their choice!
🏅 How to Claim Your FREE Burger:
- Run the Brighton Marathon on 6th April.
- Bring your well-earned finisher’s medal to the counter.
- Enjoy one of our delicious burgers on us! (Dine-in only.)*
Join us at MEATliquor Brighton to refuel after your race – because crossing that finish line deserves a proper reward!
📍 MEATliquor, Brighton, 22-23 York Place, BN1 4GU, Brighton
Don't miss out – it's the perfect post-race treat! 🏅🍔