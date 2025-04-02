Meat for medals - any MEATliquor burger free for Brighton marathon runners

By Annie Smith
Contributor
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 09:48 BST
The Brighton Marathon is back, and so is MEATliquor’s legendary post-race tradition! Whether you're pounding the pavement or cheering from the sidelines, we’re celebrating Brighton’s runners in the tastiest way possible.

MEATliquor are giving all Marathon runners a pat(ty) on the back with any free burger of their choice!

🏅 How to Claim Your FREE Burger:

  • Run the Brighton Marathon on 6th April.
  • Bring your well-earned finisher’s medal to the counter.
  • Enjoy one of our delicious burgers on us! (Dine-in only.)*
MEATliquor's Dead Hippie BurgerMEATliquor's Dead Hippie Burger
MEATliquor's Dead Hippie Burger

Join us at MEATliquor Brighton to refuel after your race – because crossing that finish line deserves a proper reward!

📍 MEATliquor, Brighton, 22-23 York Place, BN1 4GU, Brighton

Don't miss out – it's the perfect post-race treat! 🏅🍔

