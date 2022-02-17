Michelin award for Brighton restaurant Burnt Orange

A Brighton restaurant and late-night bar has received a prestigious award.

Burnt Orange in Middle Street, which opened last year and is part of the same restaurant group as the Coal Shed and Salt Rooms, has been given a Bib Gourmand award by the all-important Michelin Guide.

The Bib Gourmand recognises ‘good quality, good value restaurants’. The guide noted: “The former Old Coach House pub has been given a super-stylish makeover and is now serving vibrant Middle Eastern inspired sharing dishes which are full of colour and flavour.

“Start with a cocktail; choose the set menu, ‘Orange Experience’, for dishes like crispy smoked lamb shoulder cigars and Padron yoghurt or Galician octopus with harissa truffle butter & potatoes – and stay till late at the bar. Service is friendly and well-organised and there’s a banging soundtrack too.”

Some other stories you might be interested in: Burnt Orange is buzzing with life and quality dishes

1. Burnt Orange restaurant in Middle Street (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210508-100228001 Photo Sales

2. Burnt Orange restaurant in Middle Street (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210508-100304001 Photo Sales

3. Burnt Orange restaurant in Middle Street (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo Sales

4. Burnt Orange restaurant in Middle Street (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo Sales