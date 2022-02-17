Burnt Orange restaurant in Middle Street (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210508-100059001

Michelin award for Brighton restaurant Burnt Orange

A Brighton restaurant and late-night bar has received a prestigious award.

By Steve Holloway
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 3:30 pm

A Brighton restaurant and late-night bar has received a prestigious award.

Burnt Orange in Middle Street, which opened last year and is part of the same restaurant group as the Coal Shed and Salt Rooms, has been given a Bib Gourmand award by the all-important Michelin Guide.

The Bib Gourmand recognises ‘good quality, good value restaurants’. The guide noted: “The former Old Coach House pub has been given a super-stylish makeover and is now serving vibrant Middle Eastern inspired sharing dishes which are full of colour and flavour.

“Start with a cocktail; choose the set menu, ‘Orange Experience’, for dishes like crispy smoked lamb shoulder cigars and Padron yoghurt or Galician octopus with harissa truffle butter & potatoes – and stay till late at the bar. Service is friendly and well-organised and there’s a banging soundtrack too.”

Some other stories you might be interested in: Burnt Orange is buzzing with life and quality dishes

Look inside Brighton’s Burnt Orange

1.

Burnt Orange restaurant in Middle Street (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210508-100228001

Photo Sales

2.

Burnt Orange restaurant in Middle Street (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210508-100304001

Photo Sales

3.

Burnt Orange restaurant in Middle Street (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Photo Sales

4.

Burnt Orange restaurant in Middle Street (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Photo Sales
Brighton
Next Page
Page 1 of 2