Morrisons is bringing back the daddy of all breakfasts in time for Father’s Day.

Available across all Morrisons Cafés nationwide, the whopping 23-piece Big Daddy Breakfast will cost just £10.

For the hungriest of dads and father figures, the Big Daddy Breakfast is exclusively available from now until Sunday June 15 – delivering on flavour, fullness and value all in one plate. It’s the perfect way to kick-off a day of celebrating your hero.

The mammoth meal boasts four bacon rashers, four sausages, four crispy hash browns, three slices of black pudding, three fried eggs, baked beans (they haven’t counted each individual bean!), sliced mushrooms and not one, or two but three slices of bread with butter.

For Morrisons Scottish customers, the four sausages and four hash browns are replaced with four Lorne sausages and four traditional potato scones.

Chris Strong, Senior Café Trading Manager at Morrisons, said: “Back by popular demand, our Big Daddy Breakfast is bigger and better! It’s for the hungriest of dads and father figures that do us proud. We’ve created the Big Daddy Breakfast to be bold, satisfying, and full of classic favourites, all at a price that’s hard to beat.”

To make the celebration even better value, families can enjoy the Kids Eat Free offer including Birds Eye all-time favourites like ‘build your own breakfast’ on mini potato waffles and chicken dippers, when purchasing the Big Daddy Breakfast or any meal costing over £5.