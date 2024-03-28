Nelson Coffee launches innovative Croffles on spring menu
The Croffle: A Fresh Take on Breakfast
With an aim to offer something different, Nelson Coffee's Spring menu now features two distinctive
Croffle options:
• Strawberry & White Chocolate Croffle: A croissant dough waffle paired with matcha cream,
caramelised white chocolate, and strawberry sauce.
• Bacon & Egg Croffle: A savory and sweet combination of croissant dough waffle, maple streaky
bacon, fried egg, maple syrup, everything seeds, and watercress.
Launched on Monday 25th, the Croffles have quickly become a popular choice among customers.
Nelson Coffee: A Commitment to Quality and Innovation
Nelson Coffee, situated on Station Parade in Eastbourne town centre is a favourite spot for coffee lovers and food enthusiasts alike open 7 days a week. Co-founder Ben Nicholson says that "Nelson Coffee is a place for people to savour exceptional house roasted coffee and inventive plates and bakes in an energising space. The Croffles.”
You can follow Nelson Coffee on Instagram @nelsoncoffeeco