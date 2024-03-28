Nelson Coffee launches innovative Croffles on spring menu

Nelson Coffee introduces an exciting twist to the traditional breakfast with thelaunch of The Croffle as part of their new Spring menu. A creative blend of croissant and waffle, The Croffle offers a unique and tasty alternative to the usual breakfast fare, demonstrating Nelson Coffee's dedication to Inventive, made from-scratch plates.
By Ben NicholsonContributor
Published 28th Mar 2024, 16:18 GMT
The Croffle: A Fresh Take on Breakfast

With an aim to offer something different, Nelson Coffee's Spring menu now features two distinctive

Croffle options:

Strawberry & White Chocolate Croffle: A croissant dough waffle paired with matcha cream,

caramelised white chocolate, and strawberry sauce.

Bacon & Egg Croffle: A savory and sweet combination of croissant dough waffle, maple streaky

bacon, fried egg, maple syrup, everything seeds, and watercress.

Launched on Monday 25th, the Croffles have quickly become a popular choice among customers.

Nelson Coffee: A Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Nelson Coffee, situated on Station Parade in Eastbourne town centre is a favourite spot for coffee lovers and food enthusiasts alike open 7 days a week. Co-founder Ben Nicholson says that "Nelson Coffee is a place for people to savour exceptional house roasted coffee and inventive plates and bakes in an energising space. The Croffles.”

You can follow Nelson Coffee on Instagram @nelsoncoffeeco