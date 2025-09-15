New coffee and book shop due to open in Worthing

A new coffee and book shop is coming to Worthing, with the mayor and town crier announcing the grand opening.

The Book and Bean will be officially opened by Worthing Tabernacle Church on Tuesday, September 16, at 10am.

Tony Stubbs, elder, said: "We hope you will come and enjoy coffee and a slice of cake in the comfort of our new coffee and bookshop. We are excited to be opening The Book and Bean on the premises of the former Chapel Gifts and Books.

"This will be accessible to those with wheelchairs and children in buggies. There is a fully-equipped disabled bathroom with a baby changer.

"Quality coffee and drinks are available, along with delicious cakes and a selection of fresh sandwiches and snacks at affordable prices.

"Christian bibles and books for all ages are available to browse and buy in comfort, along with a selection of greeting cards and free WiFi, if you want to check emails."

The Book and Bean will be open from 10am to 2pm Tuesdays to Saturdays.