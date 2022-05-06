New food hygiene ratings revealed for 17 Hastings cafes and restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 restaurants, cafes, and canteens in Hastings, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
1.
Pizza Express/ Mac & Wings - Units Su44 and Su45 Queens Parade TN34 1PH - Rated as 5 - 05/01/2022 SUS-220605-112155001
2.
Khalid's Kitchen - SU46 Queens Parade Priory Meadow TN34 1PH - Rated as 5 - 04/03/2022 SUS-220605-112306001
3.
Costa Coffee - 14-15 York Buildings, Wellington Place TN34 1NN - Rated as 5 - Inspected on 06/01/2022 SUS-220605-112226001
4.
Blue Reef Cafe - Blue Reef Aquarium, Rock-a Nore Road TN34 3DW - Rated as 5 - Inspected on 20/01/2022 SUS-220605-112206001