Further cementing the town as the place to be for foodies, The Beef Guy is coming to town and opens at the Montague Quarter at midday on Saturday (November 26).
From their Silver Airstream trailer opposite TK MAXX, the local team of three behind the brand is aiming to deliver the best burgers, sides and sauces in town.
Head chef Glenn Hooker has a decade of experience in the food industry, from being a butcher to working in some of Sussex’s best restaurants.
He has teamed up with Kristian Lovatt and Simon Darcy Abbott for the new venture, with pre-orders already being taken at www.thebeefguyworthing.com
All the ingredients are fresh, locally sauced and organic and a spokesman for the trio said Glenn had spent years experimenting with different cuts of beef and a variety of mincers to make the ultimate burger patty.
"Of course, it’s not all about the meat,” he added. “He knows what differentiates burgers are the sauces, so he has spent equal time trying different combinations of flavours to design condiments that will stand out" from the crowd.”
The Beef Guy will also be available for corporate events and weddings, with a second Airstream coming in April, 2023.
Normal opening hours are midday to 8.30pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with orders taken online 24/7 at www.thebeefguyworthing.com for collection opening days.