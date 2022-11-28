The end of an era at an historic Pagham venue has provided the platform for an exciting new chapter in the village's story. That's the hope of the team that has taken over at the hugely popular Inglenook hotel and restaurant.

It comes after the much-loved Honour family called time on their management of the inn following an incredible stint of almost 50 years as custodians.

In a message on the Inglenook Facebook page, the Honours wrote: “We’re ever so sad to be leaving the ‘Nook, which has been such a massive part of our lives for so long but we’re also happy that we have found someone who, in our hearts, we feel loves the ‘Nook as much as us.

"We’re sure that we are leaving it in very good hands. Andy loves the ‘Nook’s special quirkiness and doesn’t want that to change. All of our lovely staff will remain.

Tasting menu offerings at the Inglenook in Pagham

"It’s been an extraordinary journey from buying a rundown little restaurant to what is now a thriving 18-bed hotel. We have enjoyed being able to make special occasions just that and have been privileged to meet some amazing people."

Now new general manager Phil Southgate, who has worked at the venue for the past five years before taking up his new role at the 16th century, grade II-listed hotel, has paid tribute to the outgoing Honours and pledged to maintain the fine reputation garnered over the past half century.

He said: "Our team feels privileged to take over at the Inglenook and we want to thank Tony, Sarah and Edna and all the staff for the amazing work they have done in establishing the venue as the most prestigious in Pagham. We are aiming for a gentle transition with a few tweaks in order to satisfy our regulars and attract new customers. It’s an exciting new chapter and we hope to continue to help put Pagham on the map."

One of the first moves has been to bring in highly respected head chef Sam Walker and he has been congratulated on his tasting menu, which he presented at the Inglenook last week.

Phil added: "Sam's a real catch and I must say those invited to taste his delicious offerings were blown away. We look forward to welcoming customers new and old to enjoy his exquisite creations in the restaurant.

“We are excited by the plans for the future and at the same time we must reflect on what was a glorious five decades with the Honours at the helm. For one family to devote their lives to the Inglenook for so long is astonishing, quite frankly.”

As well as offering fabulous food and a busy and friendly bar, open to non-residents, Phil says he is delighted to remind people that the function room opens out onto the patio and garden and is ideal for weddings, celebrations, parties and functions as well as facilities for conferences, functions, wedding parties and receptions. Plus, the Inglenook is licensed to perform weddings and civil ceremonies.”

* The Inglenook Hotel, 255 Pagham Road, Nyetimber, West Sussex PO21 3QB. (01243) 262495. Visit: www.the-inglenook.com