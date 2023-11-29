New Senior Citizens Lunch with Worthing singer expands after sell-out success of launch event

​​The launch of a new Senior Citizens Lunch in Worthing with vintage singer Kim Bonsor has proved a sell-out success – and plans are already in place to expand it next year.

Kim teamed up with The George & Dragon in Tarring to launch the event for people who wanted a night out in the day.

Her neighbours had told her it was too late in the evening to go out and watch her sing, so she wanted to set up a daytime music gig for the over-65s.

Kim said: "I was overwhelmed by the turnout we had for the launch of our Senior Citizens Lunch on November 14. Despite the terrible wind and rain on the day, we had a full house, and a waiting list for cancellations.

Kim Bonsor singing at the new monthly Senior Citizens Lunch at the George and Dragon in Tarring

"It was such a great afternoon. We had couples dining together, a care home that brought along residents, a choir that came along after their morning practice, some ladies from a dance group and some people who lived alone but came with friends. It was a real mix of people but everyone joined in and sang along to all the old classics.

"I sang music from the 1940s to 1970s while the diners ate, then they stayed on after their meals for drinks while I did my second set. It was great to see so many up dancing and socialising and it was a great atmosphere."

The Senior Citizens Lunch will now continue monthly next year, with a special deal of £7.99 for main meals and free live entertainment from Kim. Telephone 01903 202497 to book.

Kim said: "During the first afternoon, the January date got booked up entirely, so Richard at the George and Dragon and I decided that as this event was such a success, we would make this a monthly thing.

Kim Bonsor at the new monthly Senior Citizens Lunch at the George and Dragon in Tarring

"We hope this will give people something to do during winter and we are already making plans for bringing this out into the garden in the summer."

The Senior Citizens Lunch runs from 12pm to 4pm. The next dates available to book are February 20, March 12, April 23 and May 21.

Comments Kim received from attendees at the first lunch included:

"It was a fantastic afternoon and the food was great too. Well done the George and Dragon and well done Kim, See you in January!"

"My dad normally finds sometime to complain about but he had a great time."

"I found the idea of senior citizens lunches to be truly inspired, so much so I brought my father along. He thoroughly enjoyed the food and entertainment."