New Senior Citizens Lunch with Worthing singer expands after sell-out success of launch event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kim teamed up with The George & Dragon in Tarring to launch the event for people who wanted a night out in the day.
Her neighbours had told her it was too late in the evening to go out and watch her sing, so she wanted to set up a daytime music gig for the over-65s.
Kim said: "I was overwhelmed by the turnout we had for the launch of our Senior Citizens Lunch on November 14. Despite the terrible wind and rain on the day, we had a full house, and a waiting list for cancellations.
"It was such a great afternoon. We had couples dining together, a care home that brought along residents, a choir that came along after their morning practice, some ladies from a dance group and some people who lived alone but came with friends. It was a real mix of people but everyone joined in and sang along to all the old classics.
"I sang music from the 1940s to 1970s while the diners ate, then they stayed on after their meals for drinks while I did my second set. It was great to see so many up dancing and socialising and it was a great atmosphere."
The Senior Citizens Lunch will now continue monthly next year, with a special deal of £7.99 for main meals and free live entertainment from Kim. Telephone 01903 202497 to book.
Kim said: "During the first afternoon, the January date got booked up entirely, so Richard at the George and Dragon and I decided that as this event was such a success, we would make this a monthly thing.
"We hope this will give people something to do during winter and we are already making plans for bringing this out into the garden in the summer."
The Senior Citizens Lunch runs from 12pm to 4pm. The next dates available to book are February 20, March 12, April 23 and May 21.
Comments Kim received from attendees at the first lunch included:
"It was a fantastic afternoon and the food was great too. Well done the George and Dragon and well done Kim, See you in January!"
"My dad normally finds sometime to complain about but he had a great time."
"I found the idea of senior citizens lunches to be truly inspired, so much so I brought my father along. He thoroughly enjoyed the food and entertainment."
"It was lovely to see so many happy people with their friends and carers enjoying themselves, when normally they would have been at home."