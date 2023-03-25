A new Starbucks store has opened in Sussex, created news jobs.

The London Road store in Brighton opened on March 22 and is operated by Sussex founded licensee Cobra Coffee. The store has created 10 new local jobs.

Cobra Coffee is part of Southern Co-op, which was recognised for its sustainability efforts with a Queen's Award for Enterprise in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Gosling, store manager, said: "This is my fifth year within Cobra Coffee as I started out at the Starbucks in Brighton's Western Road.

New Starbucks store comes to Sussex - Chris Dyson Photography

"Opening the London Road store will be the biggest and most exciting challenge so far, and I am looking forward to building a great team to become a bigger part of the Brighton and Hove store team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the 65th store operated by Cobra Coffee which became part of the Southern Co-op family in 2018 - the regional co-operative based in Portsmouth which is celebrating its 150th birthday this year.

To reduce food waste, the new store will offer Too Good To Go from April - a leading surplus food app connecting customers to restaurants and stores that have unsold food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad