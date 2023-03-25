Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
2 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
3 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

New Starbucks store comes to Sussex

A new Starbucks store has opened in Sussex, created news jobs.

By India Wentworth
Published 25th Mar 2023, 13:20 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT

The London Road store in Brighton opened on March 22 and is operated by Sussex founded licensee Cobra Coffee. The store has created 10 new local jobs.

Cobra Coffee is part of Southern Co-op, which was recognised for its sustainability efforts with a Queen's Award for Enterprise in 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Callum Gosling, store manager, said: "This is my fifth year within Cobra Coffee as I started out at the Starbucks in Brighton's Western Road.

Most Popular
New Starbucks store comes to Sussex - Chris Dyson Photography
New Starbucks store comes to Sussex - Chris Dyson Photography
New Starbucks store comes to Sussex - Chris Dyson Photography

"Opening the London Road store will be the biggest and most exciting challenge so far, and I am looking forward to building a great team to become a bigger part of the Brighton and Hove store team."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is the 65th store operated by Cobra Coffee which became part of the Southern Co-op family in 2018 - the regional co-operative based in Portsmouth which is celebrating its 150th birthday this year.

To reduce food waste, the new store will offer Too Good To Go from April - a leading surplus food app connecting customers to restaurants and stores that have unsold food.

More Sussex news

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New Starbucks store comes to Sussex - Chris Dyson Photography
New Starbucks store comes to Sussex - Chris Dyson Photography
New Starbucks store comes to Sussex - Chris Dyson Photography
SussexStarbucksBrightonPortsmouthLondon RoadQueen's Award for Enterprise