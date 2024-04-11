New tea and cake stop opens near Chichester
Located along the public footpath in Lordington Park, Chichester, the property is positioned as a pitstop for walkers and cyclists exploring the surrounding countryside.
The decision to open Lordington Park to the public comes after the closure of Compton Stores and Tearooms, a longstanding establishment that provided services to both the local community and visitors for many years.
With Compton Stores and Tearooms no longer operational, there has been a lack of nearby facilities for walkers and cyclists to stop for refreshments or meals.
The family behind Compton Stores and Tearooms has given their well wishes for the new venture at Lordington Park. The property's location along the Public Footpath makes it a convenient option for those seeking rest or accommodation during their outdoor activities in the area.
Lordington Park's offering includes newly refurbished accommodations, aiming to serve as an energizing and peaceful stopover for individuals or groups spending a day walking or cycling through the countryside.
Lordington Park’s tearooms are open every Thursday through to Sunday from 10 am until 3 pm. The site also parking for those not on foot who still wish to visit and also has both indoor and outdoor seating.
A statement from a press release said: “Each week, a selection of homemade cakes and delicious sandwiches along with soft drinks, tea, coffee, hot chocolates or a glass of wine, bottle of beer or cider to be enjoyed whilst soaking up the stunning views of Lordington’s parkland and surrounding countryside, which is currently home to the family’s own newborn lambs and their mothers.”
