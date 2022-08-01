New vegan fast-food restaurant in Brighton

The Other Side Chick at Oowee

Oowee will be open for business from August 27 at it’s new city branch in Market Street.

The small chain, which was named Deliveroo’s Restaurant of the Year’ in 2019, began in Bristol and the new Brighton venue will be its seventh.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It promises indulgent-plant food aplenty including plant-based burgers and fried ‘chick’n’.

Chick'n Tenders & Mac n'cheese at Oowee

A spokesperson for Oowee said: “Oowee is on a mission to revolutionise the fast-food industry, offering an experience that is tailored for meat eaters, just as much as vegans.

"With a focus on quality, flavour and attention to detail, Oowee’s menu really holds its own against even the best meat offerings on the market.

“The entirely plant-based menu offers guests a vegan experience like no other.

"Enjoy juicy plant-based beef-burgers grilled to perfection, their famous fried chick’n, made in house, known for the unique crunchy, flavour packed coating, used in their fried chick’n burgers such as the spicy Flamin’ Hot Clucker packed with cheese, fried jalapeños and their house-made hot mayo sauce, delicious dirty fries (the Cluckin’ Fries are a game-changer) and a range of sides, house-made dips and shakes.”

Jalapeno cheese waffle fries at Oowee

Between 2014 and 2019, the UK saw the number of vegans quadruple.

Charlie Watson, co-founder of Oowee, said: “Our mission at Oowee is to lead the way with the future of fast food.

"The quality of vegan food being developed now is mind-blowingly good, and we aim to be at the forefront of that, being enjoyed by meat eaters just as much as vegans.

"After a successful pop up in Brighton last year, we’re super excited to be back with our new design flagship store this summer.

Popcorn Chick'n

"We have a fantastic position in the heart of the lanes and can't wait for the community to try our food.”