Nyetimber’s eleven vineyards span West Sussex, Hampshire and Kent. The six vineyards in West Sussex benefit greatly from being in close proximity to the South Downs.

For the partnership, Nyetimber has created a very special gift box within which a bottle of the company’s celebrated Classic Cuvee is a accompanied by a ‘Beebomb’ sachet containing 18 species of native wildflower seeds, mixed with nurturing soil and protective clay. Purchasers or recipients of this beautiful combination are encouraged to give back to nature and create their own diverse wildflower garden at home. In addition, for every bottle of Classic Cuvee sold with the ‘Beebomb’ sachet, Nyetimber will donate £5 to the ‘Bee Lines’ campaign.

The crucial role of pollinators like bees and butterflies in supporting the diversity of the South Downs has been threatened by the continued deterioration of the area’s iconic chalk grasslands. The ‘Bee Lines’ project seeks to restore these vital natural habitats by planting new wildflower corridors to connect pockets of species-rich chalk grasslands.

The ‘Bee Lines’ campaign cooperates with local farmers and other landowners to create new wildflower corridors – essentially a “road system” for insects – that will link habitats and encourage pollination that will, in turn, also help local farmers. Pollinators like bees and butterflies play a crucial role in helping re-nature the South Downs and ensuring it has a good diversity of plant species across the landscape.

Nyetimber has been a long-standing supporter of the Trust. Last year, it partnered with the Trust to raise awareness of the importance of trees and promote sustainable practices in and around its vineyards, planting a tree for every bottle of its limited-edition Classic Cuvee sold.